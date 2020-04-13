Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.