Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.51.

LH traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

