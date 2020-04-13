Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

APTV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.74. 1,270,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

