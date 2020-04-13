Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,354. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBD. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

