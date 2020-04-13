Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 17,739 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 3.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,791,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

