West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $466.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the highest is $470.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $443.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. 380,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,810. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

