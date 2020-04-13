Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $19.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $77.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.96 billion to $79.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.41 billion to $80.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $33.20. 62,454,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,241,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

