Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $270.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

