Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,135. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.46%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.