Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.26. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

