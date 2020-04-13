Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 9,789 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 670,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,121. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

