Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.95. 6,368,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,318. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

