Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 784,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,386 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

