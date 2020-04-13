Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.16% of XPEL worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

XPEL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

