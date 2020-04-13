Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $97.79. 1,217,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

