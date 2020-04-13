Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 554 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $56.67. 12,971,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

