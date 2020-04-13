Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,025 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

