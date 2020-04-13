VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $153,888.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02762483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

