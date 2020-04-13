VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Sells $3,574,740.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $131.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 819.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

