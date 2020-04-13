Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

