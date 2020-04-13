Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post sales of $343.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $357.45 million. Virtusa reported sales of $327.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

VRTU stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 262,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Virtusa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,865,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

