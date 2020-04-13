ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $44.69 on Thursday. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.12.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $49,167,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after buying an additional 179,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after buying an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 66,861 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.