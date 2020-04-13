Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 32,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. 12,972,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

