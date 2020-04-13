Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $523.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.14 million and the lowest is $516.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $562.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Venator Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Venator Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.