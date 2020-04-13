Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 7,014,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

