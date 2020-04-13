Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 361.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.