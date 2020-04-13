Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.57. 2,601,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

