Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Kwmg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. 13,840,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,085. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

