Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

