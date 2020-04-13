Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,968,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,413,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

