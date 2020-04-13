Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kwmg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 34,968,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,413,139. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

