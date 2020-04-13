Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. 8,114,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

