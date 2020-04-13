ValuEngine Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.53.

JPM stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

