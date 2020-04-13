ValuEngine Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLM. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

