ValuEngine Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

