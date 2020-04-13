ValuEngine Downgrades Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSPN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $627.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

