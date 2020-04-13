ValuEngine Downgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

