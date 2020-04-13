ValuEngine Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,025,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.