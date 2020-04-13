Uquid Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.73 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

