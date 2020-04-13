UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.84 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $8.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00014880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00600736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008509 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

