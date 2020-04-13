Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Tops $10.37 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $442.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $51.36 or 0.00748095 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.03277507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,984 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

