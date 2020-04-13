University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of UNIB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. University Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.64.
University Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.