University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UNIB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. University Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

