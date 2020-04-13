United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 975 ($12.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,001.90 ($13.18).

LON UU opened at GBX 873.60 ($11.49) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 908.37. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

