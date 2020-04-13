United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.