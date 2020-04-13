United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.17.
Shares of URI stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.33.
In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
