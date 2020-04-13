United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,904. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

