United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post sales of $5.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.92 billion to $24.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,273. The company has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

