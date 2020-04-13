United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Fire Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $809.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.26. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

