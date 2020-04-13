UGAS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $3.51 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.55 or 0.04406301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037551 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

