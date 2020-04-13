UBS Group Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $24.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $578.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.